Happy Puthandu 2022! The festival of Puthandu, which will be observed on Thursday, 14th of April, is also known by the name Puthuvarudam or Chithirai Thirunal. As per the Hindu lunisolar calendar, the day traditionally marks the first day of Tamil New Year. Many people believe that Lord Brahma began the creation of the universe on the day of Puthandu. On the day of Tamil New Year, families clean their houses, light up the puja altar, and decorate a plate of fruits, flowers and auspicious items. A large feast is enjoyed on the occasion as the family members sit down together dressed in their best customary clothes after having paid respects and greetings to the elders in the family. We have also curated Puthandu 2022 wishes, Puthandu Vazthukal images, SMS, HD pictures, quotes, Puthandu Vazthukal wallpapers, Puthandu 2022 greetings and much to add to your festive mood! Puthandu 2022 in India: Know History, Significance and Traditions Related to Tamil New Year.

HD Wallpaper Reads: May this Year's Puthandu Bring in Abundance of Joy and Prosperity to Your Life. Have a Blessed Tamil New Year 2022

WhatsApp Greeting Reads: The Dawn is About to Break, To Give Light to a Brighter Road, Have a Happier Journey this Year! Happy Puthandu

Facebook Status Reads: Every End is a New Beginning. Keep Your Spirits Unshaken and You Shall Always Walk on the Path of Success And Glory. Happy Puthandu!

Telegram SMS Reads: Wishing You a Happy, Joyful and Prosperous Year. Puthandu Vazthukal

HD Image Reads: Greet the Puthandu with Great Hope, Enthusiasm, and Expectation. Hope for a Year that is Full of Only Joy, Serenity and Opulence. Happy Tamil New Year

Puthandu 2022 Wishes: HD Images, Quotes, Messages and Greetings To Ring in the Tamil New Year

