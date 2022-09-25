A very Good Morning and Subho Mahalaya 2022 to everyone ready to welcome Maa Durga for the grand festival of Durga Puja, beginning on October 1. Mahalaya marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the start of Devi Paksha. The day sees the devotees of Durga listen to the narration of Birendra Krishna Bhadra's rendition of "Mahishasura Mardini." People also exchange lovely wishes and greetings, which is why we bring you a collection of Subho Mahalaya 2022 messages, Happy Mahalaya 2022 greetings, Subho Mahalaya images and HD wallpapers along with Good Morning photos and WhatsApp messages. Subho Mahalaya 2022 Images & Greetings in Bengali: WhatsApp Messages, Maa Durga HD Wallpapers, Wishes, SMS and Quotes To Celebrate Start of Devi Paksha.

Happy Mahalaya Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Memories of Festivals Celebrated Together, Moments That Have Been Committed in My Heart Forever, Make Me Miss You, Even More, This Festival. Hope This Mahalaya Brings In Good Fortune and Eternal Happiness to You!

Happy Mahalaya Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Durga Take Away All of Your Vices and Give You Happiness. May She Fill Your Life With the Colour of Pleasure and Success, and Grants You Peace for All Your Wishes and Hopes. Happy Mahalaya!

Happy Mahalaya Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blessings of the Goddess Will Take Away All Obstacles in Your Path of Life As She Removes the Darkness From the Universe on This Auspicious Day.

Happy Mahalaya Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Durga Removes the Darkness From the Universe. May the Blessings of Goddess Durga Keep On Coming.

Happy Mahalaya Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Troubles Be Destroyed and May There Be Peace and Happiness in Every Home, Jai Maa Durga. Best Wishes on Mahalaya.

Good Morning (Photo Credits: File Image)

Good Morning (File Image)

