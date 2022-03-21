Zomato is to soon introduce instant home delivery system on their app, within 10 minutes customers can get their food delivered to home, as the founder of Zomato Deepinder Goyal share this information through his tweet on Twitter.

Check Tweet:

Announcement: 10 minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato. Food quality – 10/10 Delivery partner safety – 10/10 Delivery time – 10 minutes Here’s how Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety – https://t.co/oKs3UylPHh pic.twitter.com/JYCNFgMRQz — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 21, 2022

