World Health Day 2024 Quotes and Images: April 7 is World Health Day. The day reminds us to cherish our health and happiness. This year, World Health Day 2024 falls on Sunday, April 7. It's also a tribute to the World Health Organisation, which was established on April 7, 1948, and officially began its operations in 1950. On this day, we honour doctors, nurses, and healthcare heroes for their dedicated service. World Health Day encourages us to think about ways to lead healthier lives, like eating well, staying active, and caring for our mental and physical well-being. Good health leads to better productivity, whether at work or home. So, let's come together this World Health Day to raise awareness and make well-being a priority for everyone. And to highlight its significance, here are some inspiring World Health Day 2024 quotes to share with loved ones. World Health Day 2024 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Know About Global Health Awareness Day, Celebrated Every Year Under the Sponsorship of the World Health Organization.

World Health Day 2024 Theme: 'My Health, My Right'

