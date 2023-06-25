Business tycoon and Chairman of the Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra, was one of the special invitees to the lavish state dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden on June 22 in the honour of PM Narendra Modi. Mahindra, on Sunday morning, shared a glimpse of "What they would call a 'Washington Moment'". Taking to Twitter, the Mahindra boss posted a selfie with Reliance head Mukesh Ambani, Vrinda Kapoor, and NASA astronaut Sunita Williams. He wrote about how they missed the shuttle bus for the next lunch engagement and asked Williams if they could hitch a ride on her space shuttle instead of an Uber. "After the tech handshake meeting yesterday, Mukesh Ambani, Vrinda Kapoor & I were continuing a conversation with the Secretary of Commerce & missed the group shuttle bus to the next lunch engagement. We were trying to call an Uber when we ran into NASA astronaut Sunita Williams @Astro_Suni Time for a selfie & we also asked if we could hitch a ride on her space shuttle instead of an Uber…😊(sic)," tweeted Mahindra. ‘Mein Bhool Jaata Hoon…’: Anand Mahindra’s Quirky Take on How to Enjoy a Sunday Win Hearts Online.

‘Washington moment’

I suppose this was what they would call a ‘Washington moment.’ After the tech handshake meeting yesterday, Mukesh Ambani, Vrinda Kapoor & I were continuing a conversation with the Secretary of Commerce & missed the group shuttle bus to the next lunch engagement. We were trying… pic.twitter.com/gP1pZl9VcI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 25, 2023

