Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on Twitter, was recently asked how he relishes his Sundays as one of the top industrialist in the country, to which Mahindra responded by sharing a ‘simple technique’ that he uses. ‘Sunday ko enjoy karne ke liye ek bahut hi aasaan technique ka upayog karta hoon: Main bhool jaata hoon ki main industrialist hoon (to enjoy my Sundays, I pretend to forget that I’m an industrialist)’, he wrote. Anand Mahindra’s Heart-Warming Video, With New Year Wish, From Karnataka’s Sri Durga Parameshwari Temple Goes Viral.

Anand Mahindra’s Quirky Take on How to Enjoy Sundays:

Sunday ko enjoy karne ke liye main ek bahut hi aasaan technique ka upayog karta hoon: Main bhool jaata hoon ki main industrialist hoon…! https://t.co/4bNcpao097 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)