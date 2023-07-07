A CCTV footage of an attempted robbery at an Atlanta Nail Salon surfaced on social media on Thursday. In the clip, a man can be seen walking into the store while sporting a blue hat, sunglasses, and blue trousers. As soon as he walked in, the suspect ordered that everyone kneel down and give him their money. The footage demonstrates that customers and personnel chose not to comply with the suspect's demands. The majority of people remained where they were, obviously unperturbed by the suspect's threats. The robber, who had his hand in a bag, was spotted momentarily pacing inside the salon before opting to depart without engaging the staff further. Reportedly, the local police has launched a manhunt for the accused. Failed Robbery Attempt! Thief Steals Smart Phone and Tries To Run Away With It, Gets Stopped By Jammed Door in Viral Video.

Atlanta Failed Robbery Attempt Video

WATCH 🚨 Atlanta police searching for a man who made a failed attempt to rob a salon because no one listened pic.twitter.com/h5hVYR5Rdl — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 7, 2023

