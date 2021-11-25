'Australian Firefighters Calendar' is back for the 29th time, this time around teaming up with Greater Good Charities to support their Rescue Rebuild program, an effort that helps animals like those found in many of the calendar's spreads. There will be six different editions of the internationally popular calendar series, which features shirtless Australian firefighters striking alluring poses. Moreover, in the coming year, they're also dropping a summer edition for the first time ever, which features firefighters sporting swimsuits instead of work gear.

Shooting For 2022 Australian Firefighters Calendar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aus Firefighter Calendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar)

