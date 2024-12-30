Is that Baburao Ganpatrao Apte Junior? That’s what a section of netizens couldn’t stop commenting on an Instagram reel that has tickled the funny bones of social media users. The viral video shows a little boy’s constant attempt to sing on the mic at his school's annual function. The children were captured singing “Hum Honge Kamyab,” where the little kid's constant attempt to sing on the mic left everyone in splits. The fact that he didn’t give up instantly reminded netizens of the iconic Hera Pheri character portrayed by Paresh Rawal. In the song, “Ai Meri Zohrajabeen,” Baburao’s effort to participate in the performance continues to be one of the most popular pop culture meme templates. Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri Meme Templates for Free Download Online.

Little Boy’s Constant Attempt To Sing on the Mic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arupa sinha (@shiny_sinha4392)

Is that Baburao Ganpatrao Apte Junior?

Screenshot of Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Watch Video of 'Ai Meri Zohrajabeen':

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)