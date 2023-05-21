It started raining heavily in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Saturday, effectively cooling the city amid the scorching heat. While most residents were surprised to witness Mid-may rains, some stormed Twitter with hilarious Bengaluru Rains memes and jokes. A few netizens also referred to the situation bad one for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023. They noted that if the rains continue in Bengaluru, the match at Chinnaswamy stadium might get cancelled, and both teams would be awarded 1 point each. Bengaluru Rains: Rainfall, Hailstorm Lash Karnataka City, Surprise Showers Bring Relief From Rising Temperatures (See Videos).

Holding!

Better Call Houston, Then!

Cricket Joke:

If SRH beats MI. And rains continuous in Bengaluru which means we will get 1 point to qualify over MI & RR. pic.twitter.com/kCsBpzgipD — 𝕻𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖊¹⁰ (@choxwell) May 21, 2023

Another Cricket Joke, Hehe:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)