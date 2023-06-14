If you hurt an innocent animal, it's possible that karma will hit you in some way or the other. In a viral video doing the rounds of the internet, a group of people are seen setting a bull's horns on fire. After the horrifying act, the bull tries to extinguish the fire by mauling one of the men who had gathered to set the innocent animal's horns on fire. "Am I the only one who doesn’t really feel bad for these people? You trap a wild animal and then SET IT ON FIRE??? Wtf did u think would happen [sic]," a user commented on the video. Bull Gets Stuck in Drainage Canal in Noida Sector 78, Authorities Take Cognizance After Video Surfaces Online.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Setting bulls horn on fire pic.twitter.com/YmqyjeLbo4 — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) June 13, 2023

