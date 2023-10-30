Cats are surely the most mischievous animals out there. A video doing the internet rounds shows a cat participating and winning a college track trace. The video shows a white kitty pouncing on the field at a college track meet. The incident took place in Yangzhou, China. The cute and speedy cat also ended up crossing the finish line ahead of two runners. The video shows spectators watching the feline as it emerges victorious in the race. Windsurfer Gets Body-Slammed by Humpback Whale in Australia, Horrifying Clip Surface Online (Watch).

Watch the Video of the Cat Here:

