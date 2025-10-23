Bajrang Ram Bhagat, a farmer from Kesarapath village in Chhattisgarh, made headlines by paying INR 40,000 in coins to buy a Honda Activa scooter for his daughter Champa. Running a small egg and gram stall, Bajrang saved mostly INR 10 coins over seven months to avoid taking a loan. At the Jashpur showroom, the coins took three hours to count before the payment of INR 98,700 was accepted. The family also won a mixer grinder in a lucky draw during a festival offer. Champa, a B.Com student, said the scooter will help with daily chores and transporting goods. The family lives in a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana home and benefits from government schemes like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and Mahtari Vandan Yojana. They have electricity and borewell water access. Vasai Fort Viral Video: Stopped Over Photoshoot, Man Dressed As Chhatrapati Shivaji Confronts Hindi-Speaking Security Guard for Not Speaking Marathi in Maharashtra.

Farmer Pays INR 40,000 in Coins to Buy Scooter for Daughter in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, farmer buys honda activa for daughter and paid in coins. Bajrag Ram Bhagat saved 40 thousand rupees in coins and was finally able to gift her daughter a scooty. What an emotional moment for the family, the video is pure love... Jashpur is home to… pic.twitter.com/2eUKRzUA82 — Vishnukant (@vishnukant_7) October 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

