Justin Sun, founder of the Tron blockchain, made headlines by eating a banana from Maurizio Cattelan’s infamous Comedian artwork, purchased for USD 6.2 million at auction. During a press conference in Hong Kong, Sun humorously declared the banana “better than other bananas.” The duct-taped fruit installation has been a subject of global fascination since its debut in 2019. Sun stated that eating the banana was a performance intended to add to the artwork’s legacy. While the banana is frequently replaced in exhibitions, Sun also received a guide on maintaining the piece. Previously, others, including performance artist David Datuna, ate versions of the artwork, but Sun’s multimillion-dollar bid set his act apart. Cryptocurrency Hacking: Two Crypto Firms Linked to Justin Sun Lose USD 115 Million After Hack, Says Report.

Crypto Mogul Justin Sun Eats USD 6.2 Million Banana Artwork

Justin Sun is a legend. He ate the 6.2 million dollar duct tape banana art installation. This will be the moment that modern art is pronounced dead. pic.twitter.com/9IHdzUdvRg — Nick Dimondi Egg Nog Maximalist (@NickDimondi) November 29, 2024

BREAKING NEWS... Man eats banana Justin Sun eats a banana artwork composed of a fresh banana stuck to a wall with duct tape, in Hong Kong, after buying the work of conceptual art by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan at a New York auction for $6.2 million. Pics AFP pic.twitter.com/lV45cniHIU — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) November 29, 2024

