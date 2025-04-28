India is country of rich culture and heritage. Every part of the country has its own unique flavours when they come together, they display a beautiful picture to everyone. Even the field of cricket is no different. An old video went viral on social media, where a group of young cricketers playing age group cricket dismissed an opposition batter run out and then engaged in celebration doing 'Bhangra' dance of Punjab. Cricket fans loved how expressive and fearless they are in expressing their roots and origins and made the video viral on social media. Mohammed Amir Adds A Fiery Twist to His 'Pushpa' Celebration, Runs Pointing Towards Viv Richards After Dismissing Babar Azam For Second Time in PSL 2025 (Watch Video).

Old Video of Young Cricketers Doing Bhangra Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patiala Politics (@patialapolitics)

