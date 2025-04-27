An auto driver in Chennai was arrested after a Bangladeshi student posted a now-deleted video showing him abusing and threatening her near Thiruvanmiyur beach. The student, who had taken the auto on Thursday morning, asked for change after paying INR 200 for a INR 163 fare, which triggered the altercation. The video quickly went viral, raising concerns about women’s safety in the city. Police traced and arrested the driver, identified as Pal Pandi (28). The incident has sparked outrage online, with many questioning the safety of women, especially foreigners, in Chennai’s public spaces. An investigation into the case is ongoing. Chennai: Women in Car Chased and Harassed by Men in SUV With DMK Flag on ECR; SIT Formed To Nab Accused After Video Goes Viral.

Auto Driver Abuses Woman

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)