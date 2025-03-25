Standup comedian Ram Adithya Arangi turned a heckler's unwanted jab into comedy gold during a 2023 performance, leaving audiences in stitches. In a recently re-shared Instagram video, Arangi asks a man where he's from, to which the man replies, “Portugal... Yeah, you don’t even know what it is?” Arangi, unfazed, responds with a cheeky, “Thank Portugal,” before launching into a hilarious history lesson about Vasco Da Gama and British colonisers and calling the Portuguese "Cutie Pie colonisers." The video of this exchange quickly went viral. Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde: Mumbai Police Serve Summons to Stand-Up Comedian in Controversial Remarks Case.

‘Cutie Pie Colonisers’

