Diva Flawless is a Canadian singer and songwriter known for her unique blend of pop, hip-hop, and trap music. Beyond her music career, Diva Flawless has gained significant popularity on social media platforms. There is a particular “kind” of video that has got Diva Flawless immense fame and intense engagement. It is “no salwar” videos. Now, what exactly is a ‘no salwar’ video, if you may ask? In plain words, the 22-year-old young woman ditched wearing a salwar while flaunting her "ethnic” look in a kameez and dupatta. Salwar-kameez outfit is a type of traditional garment worn in South Asia, particularly in countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. It includes a salwar (loose-fitting pants), a kameez (a long tunic) and a dupatta (long flowy stole). Diva’s decision to drop pants in favour of G-string thongs seems distasteful to the desi audience, who have taken to the comments section under these videos to voice their thoughts and opinions. People seem unhappy with these half-naked videos posted by Diva Flawless, who are accusing her of promoting vulgarity! Then there are a few slut-shaming comments to troll the influencer. Nevertheless, Diva remains unaffected by the scrutiny and criticism as she has posted a string of titillating videos where she is seen dancing without a care in the world. One of the captions of her videos read, "Blame the wind not me 🥺 I tried to hold my dress down." IYKYK! Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow 'Uyi Amma' Viral Video: Mehjabeen Misswow Dances on Rasha Thadani's Item Song From 'Azaad' Movie (Watch).

Diva Flawless 'No Salwar' Videos Go Viral!

Diva Flawless Says 'Namaste' to Her Fans

Diva Issues Warning 'Do Not Watch Till The End'

"Can's Stop, Won't Stop" Seem to Be Diva Flawless' Mantra

Here's How Desi Netizens Are Reacting to Diva Flawless' Viral Videos

You Can Watch Diva Flawless' 'Paradise' Music Video

