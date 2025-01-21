Newbie actress Rasha Thadani’s sexy item song “Uyi Amma” catches the attention of Instagram and TikTok sensation Miss Wow! Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow, whose real name is Mehjabeen, jumped onto the bandwagon of stars and fans dancing to the peppy song from Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan’s Bollywood debut movie, Azaad. Miss Wow wowed her fans and followers by doing signature steps of “Uyi Amma” and she too opted to dress in red just like Rasha’s red look in the original video. However, the Pakistani TikToker went for a contemporary look in a red shirt and a pair of blue denim. Mehjabeen has become quite a sensation online with her seductive dance reels on Bollywood songs and “double meaning” reels! Who Is Miss Wow? All You Need To Know About Pakistani TikToker Mehjabeen Misswow Who Shot to Fame Online With Her Trending Instagram Reels and Videos.

Watch Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow 'Uyi Amma' Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehjabeen Misswow (@miss.wow69)

Rasha Thadani's Item Song 'Uyi Amma' From 'Azaad' Movie (Watch Video)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)