A stray dog interrupted a cultural dance performance on stage by stealing the show with his adorable antics. However, many online users lauded the composure of the female dancer as the canine's action didn't deter her from her performance. She dances with the same grace and confidence on her face even when the doggo puts its paws on her body. This undated video was posted online by the Twitter account Buitengebieden, which has drawn more than 19k views so far. WATCH: Dog Chases Away Crocodile a Couple of Times Only To Be Attacked by the Giant Reptile in the End; Viral Video Sends Internet in Shock!

Watch The Viral Clip:

Dog invades stage of cultural presentation.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/eHhjM2VSaZ — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 12, 2022

