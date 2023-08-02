In a viral video doing the internet rounds, a dog is seen saving another dog from drowning in the rapids. The black labrador dog is seen running in the flowing water to catch a stick when he loses balance and slips in the sloppy stream. Just then another cream colour labrador steps in and catches the stick of the drowning dog. Hence saving the black labrador from drowning in the rapids. "This loyal dog's quick thinking saved his friend's life! [sic]," read the caption of the viral video. "Dogs are the best! [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. Cruel Men Feed Dog to Crocodiles for Stealing Their Food in Indonesia, Horrifying Video of Animal Cruelty Goes Viral (Graphic Content Warning).

Watch the Viral Video Here:

This loyal dog's quick thinking saved his friend's life! pic.twitter.com/FDz8WJ5lFc — B&S (@_B___S) August 1, 2023

