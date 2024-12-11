Several news reports and social media posts claimed that a goods train took over three years to complete its 42-hour journey. News reports claimed that in 2014, a goods train left Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam for Uttar Pradesh's Basti and faced a delay of "three years, eight months and seven days." However, PIB Fact Check has now proven these claims false. The Press Information Bureau said, "No goods train in Indian Railways has ever taken such time to reach its destination." Govt Providing Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Message.

Goods Train Reached Its Destination After 3 Years, 8 Months and 7 Days?

Several news reports and social media posts claim that a goods train took over three years to reach its destination.#PIBFactCheck ▶️ This claim is #Misleading ▶️ No goods train in Indian Railways has ever taken such time to reach its destination. pic.twitter.com/nnQYlaglva — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 10, 2024

