A man from Kerala, Ali Khan CK, died on Monday from injuries sustained when an upper berth seat on a train collapsed on him. The incident occurred on June 16 while Khan was traveling from Ernakulam to Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin station. Khan, accompanied by his friend Muhammed, was injured when the upper berth came apart and fell on him as the train passed through Telangana. After over a week in the hospital, Khan succumbed to his injuries. His brother, Backer, confirmed that the railway police have filed a case concerning the incident, though details remain unclear. The Indian Railways claimed the upper berth fell due to improper fastening by a co-passenger, asserting that the seat was not damaged. A government fact-check unit supported this claim, stating the seat was in proper condition and had been checked at Nizamuddin station. Meghalaya Shocker: Accused Of Extra-Marital Affair, Woman Dragged, Kicked and Brutally Thrashed With Sticks; Five Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Kerala Man Dies After Upper Berth Falls on Him

✔️The seat was not in damaged condition. The seat was checked at Nizamuddin station and found OK — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 26, 2024

