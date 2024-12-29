A message being shared on social media claims that senior citizens above 75 years of age would not have to pay income tax any more. The message claimed that the centre's big announcement comes as India commemorates 75 years of its Independence. “The Modi government will not have to pay tax to the senior citizens of the country, because on the completion of 75 years of India's independence, senior citizens above 75 years of age will no longer have to pay tax on their income," the post read. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) said the message was fake. Amit Shah To Be Arrested Soon? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim Attributed to President Droupadi Murmu.

No Income Tax for Senior Citizens Above 75 to Commemorate 75 Years of India’s Independence?

A message circulating on social media claims that as India commemorates 75 years of its Independence, senior citizens above 75 years of age will no longer have to pay taxes.#PIBFactCheck ✔️This message is #fake pic.twitter.com/kFVbGje5FB — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 29, 2024

