The rumor or the news of an 87-year-old ex-postman fathering over 1,300 illegitimate children is baseless. The story originated on the World News Daily Report website On 27 February 2016. However, the viral claim is fake. In fact, as it turns out, World News Daily Report (WNDR) is a fake news site that does not publish factual stories as noted in their disclaimer.

Check Tweet:

This rumor originated with a website that publishes fictional stories. https://t.co/lcDa0jnIOM — snopes.com (@snopes) January 13, 2022

