NASA's James Webb Space Telescope on Monday released images of a neighbouring galaxy and the images are shockingly sharp and crisp as compared to the images taken by the Hubble telescope. The GIF, tweeted by NASA, shows side-by-side comparisons between the image-taking ability of James Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) and the Hubble telescope.

Check Tweet:

Computer, enhance! Compare the same target — seen by Spitzer & in Webb’s calibration images. Spitzer, NASA's first infrared Great Observatory, led the way for Webb’s larger primary mirror & improved detectors to see the infrared sky with even more clarity: https://t.co/dIqEpp8hVi pic.twitter.com/g941Ug2rJ8 — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) May 9, 2022

