A 6-year-old girl got the first-ever official license to own a "unicorn" in her backyard from authorities in the US "if she's able to find one". The Los Angeles Department granted the first-of-its-kind permit, which also specified five conditions to keep the mythical creature in response to Madeline's letter. The viral Facebook post showing the kid's letter and the authorities' response is winning hearts online. The official issue stated that the unicorn should get regular access to "sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows". Keeping a Dog at Home My Lead to Longer Life and Better Heart Health.

