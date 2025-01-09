During a visit to Udaipur's City Palace, YouTuber Mithilesh Backpacker and his Russian wife Lisa faced an unpleasant encounter when a man off-camera made a derogatory remark, saying “6,000 INR.” This phrase, popularised through sexually inappropriate jokes, carries a disrespectful undertone when directed at Russian women. Mithilesh confronted the man, demanding accountability and threatening to involve the police. Despite the man denying his comment was targeted at Lisa, the situation escalated. Palace security discouraged Mithilesh from involving law enforcement. In his YouTube video, Mithilesh expressed frustration over the harassment and criticised the state of women’s safety in India. “It’s shameful. I brought my wife here to promote Indian tourism, but incidents like these tarnish our image,” he said. The video has sparked discussions online about the safety and respect tourists deserve. Telugu YouTuber Prasad Behara Arrested for Sexually Harassing Web Series Co-Star on Set, Sent to 14-Day Judicial Remand.

YouTuber Mithilesh Backpaker’s Russian Wife Harassed With ‘6,000 INR’ Comment

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)