Fox News anchor Julie Banderas broke a news regarding her personal life on a live show during Valentine’s Day segment. Banderas revealed, for the first time, that she is getting divorced during an appearance on the conservative news network’s comedy show Gutfeld! She also took the opportunity to bash the romantic holiday. “F**k Valentine’s Day, It is stupid, even when I was married, I didn’t get sh*t for Valentine’s Day,” she said. Banderas has been married to her husband Andrew Sansone since 2009. Julie Chin, Oklahoma News Anchor Experiences Early Warning Sign of A Stroke on Live TV; Watch Video.

Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Says ‘F**k Valentine’s Day’ On-Air:

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas dropped some "breaking news" on Gutfeld! tonight. And during a Valentine's Day segment, of all things! "Well, I am going to get a divorce. I am going to say it right here for the first time." pic.twitter.com/ZJg1WWCPJ1 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 10, 2023

