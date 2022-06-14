A shocking yet heartwarming video of a golden retriever's courage is going viral on the internet. In the clip, the dog is seen roaming fearlessly among a streak of tigers. Surprisingly the wild cats didn't harm the doggo and were busy with their own thing. This kind of friend circle is very rare to watch, and that's why the video clip got so many reactions from the netizens. According to the post, the dog's mother fed these tigers her milk when they were cubs, and that's the reason they think she is their mother. Pet Dog 'Tiger' Lives Up to His Name, Fights Off Leopard to Save Owner's Life in Darjeeling.

Watch The Viral Clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger (@tiger__bigfan)

