In the past, the only ways to find the correct instructions while travelling were to consult paper maps or speak with nearby residents. But thanks to the development of technology, it's now simpler due to the availability of navigation apps like Apple Maps and Google Maps. Although it says it has never missed anything, these apps are not always reliable. It's a great helpful tool for organising routes and travel plans, but it's also been known to record some strange and funny situations where individuals have been misled. One such incident recently went viral on social media, wherein locals took action and draw attention to Google's error in navigation by erecting a temporary sign board and alerting tourists about it. A picture of the signboard, which was shared on Kodagu Connect's X account, says, "Google is wrong. This road does not go to Club Mahindra.” 'You Are Fooled by Google Maps!' A Banner in Goa Shows People The Right Direction to Baga Beach.

Locals Put Singboard to Warn Travellers of Navigational Error on Google

