An 83-year-old grandmother inspired thousands of netizens as she won a gold medal in the doubles category and a bronze in the singles category at Pune's All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament. A video shared by her proud grandson shows the elderly lady perfectly striking shots in the tabletop game. The Twitter user Akshay Marathe posted her achievements, sharing pictures of himself and his friends playing the board game with his ''Aaji'. 76-Year-Old Grandmother With Cane and Her German Shepherd Dog Fend Off Robber Attacking Neighbour in California; Brave Act Video Goes Viral.

Here's The Motivational Clip:

Inspired by my 83-year-old Aaji who won Gold in the Doubles and Bronze in the singles in Pune’s All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament against much younger and steadier hands. 👑👌🎯 pic.twitter.com/Mh1pPnUa2O — Akshay Marathe (@AkshayMarathe) January 8, 2023

