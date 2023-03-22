India stands at 126th rank in the World Happiness Report 2023. While this ranking is an improvement as compared to the 136th place it held last year, it is still below that of our neighbors. Industrialist Harsh Goenka posted a worrying graph illustrating India's position on Twitter. In the message that Goenka posted, India's dire situation is mentioned as a major cause for concern. “I am saddened to see India perform miserably in what I believe is the most important parameter to reflect the state of the nation's ‘Global Happiness Index 2023’. What is the reason and what should we do about it”, he wrote. Harsh Goenka Shares Gujarat School's Creative Ad For Maths Teacher; Solve This Equation to Apply For The Job (View Tweet).

Harsh Goenka Posts Concerns Regarding India's Rank in World Happiness Index 2023:

I am saddened to see India perform miserably in what I believe is the most important parameter to reflect the state of the nation ‘Global Happiness Index 2023’. What is the reason and what should we do about it? pic.twitter.com/MjZrFY8Zpo — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 21, 2023

Here's What Twitteratis Had to Say on Goenka's Tweet:

It’s evident those who’re passionate, ambitious & with flaming aspirations to rise in stature are part of the unhappy lot. Indian youth in particular is at work of wealth creation. *India hit the inflection point since 1991 liberalization reforms & going great guns 2014 onwards. — Sreedhar Bevara (@SreedharBevara) March 21, 2023

Users Emphasized on Work-Family Balance:

We need to improve our work-family-fitness balance. — Francis Joseph (@Francis_Joseph) March 21, 2023

Netizens Dropped Numerous Reasons on Post's Comment Section:

Could be low per capita income and rising cost — Suresh Nair (@Suresh_Nair_23) March 21, 2023

Many Cited Economy As A Crucial Factor:

We have too much poverty within the country. As we grow economically, we will become a happier nation. — Indian Business Gurus (@IndBizGuru) March 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)