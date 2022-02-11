Hug Day is here and so is the pathetic toilet humour. Yes, brace yourselves for potty jokes that have flooded the Twitterverse on the sixth day of Valentine Week. As we celebrate Hug Day 2022 on February 12, singles have gotten busy sharing ‘hug’ day memes and jokes. If you are not someone who enjoys toilet humour, steer clear of Twitter on this day of Valentine Week 2022. But if dirty humorous potty jokes are your thing, here’s a collection of Hug Day 2022 funny memes and jokes that are full of sh*t (all pun intended). Happy Hug Day 2022 HOT Wishes & Sexy Images: WhatsApp Greetings, Sweet Hug Quotes, Telegram Messages and Steamy GIFs for Your Valentine.
Waah, Kya Joke Maara
She : Baby hug do na
He : pic.twitter.com/Vsxpyk5Six
— HARAAMI LADKAA (@haraamiladkaa) February 8, 2022
And Another Constipation Joke
Can't wait until 12th February AKA the HUG day.
I'm already a lot constipated.#hugday #valantine
— Mr. J (@Manishjames2Mj) February 7, 2022
Best Gift Ever For My Single Friends
Today is hug day
Mention your single friends and run
😂😂😂😂😂#hugday pic.twitter.com/oQjmSzjSkg
— jiیa🖤 (@jiyahoonyarrr_) February 8, 2022
Return of Potty Jokes
Hug day for singles gonna be like pic.twitter.com/eR2fCBHMBQ
— AtharvA Pandit (@iatharvapandit) February 6, 2022
Sach Mein Nahi Hai
#Valentinesweek to me 😔
.#promiseday #HugDay #kissday #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/sXy3B7X4jb
— Arya Sama (@AsmoSneha) February 11, 2022
Tip of The Day
#HugDay pic.twitter.com/ILODUUMzCw
— Truth.always (@Truth_Alwayss) February 10, 2022
Kya Baat, Kya Baat, Kya Baat
#ChocolateDay #HugDay #ProposeDay transfer day pic.twitter.com/RftqFNw62W
— Kungfu Pande 🇮🇳2.0 (@pb3060) February 10, 2022
Still a Better Love Story Than...
Who is celebrating #HugDay like this tag them 😭😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/vO2ZUsERfP
— Kyu ?? (@Yehankyuhoon) February 11, 2022
Looks Like This Poster Is Next Viral Thing
#HugDay for singles be like 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/l2dSpTDBox
— Dhruba Jyot Nath Ⓥ (@dhrubayogi) February 11, 2022
And This Scene
She: baby hug do na...
He: pic.twitter.com/ywPx7NLIst
— Dhruba Jyot Nath Ⓥ (@dhrubayogi) February 11, 2022
