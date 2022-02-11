Hug Day is here and so is the pathetic toilet humour. Yes, brace yourselves for potty jokes that have flooded the Twitterverse on the sixth day of Valentine Week. As we celebrate Hug Day 2022 on February 12, singles have gotten busy sharing ‘hug’ day memes and jokes. If you are not someone who enjoys toilet humour, steer clear of Twitter on this day of Valentine Week 2022. But if dirty humorous potty jokes are your thing, here’s a collection of Hug Day 2022 funny memes and jokes that are full of sh*t (all pun intended). Happy Hug Day 2022 HOT Wishes & Sexy Images: WhatsApp Greetings, Sweet Hug Quotes, Telegram Messages and Steamy GIFs for Your Valentine.

Waah, Kya Joke Maara

And Another Constipation Joke

Can't wait until 12th February AKA the HUG day. I'm already a lot constipated.#hugday #valantine — Mr. J (@Manishjames2Mj) February 7, 2022

Best Gift Ever For My Single Friends

Today is hug day Mention your single friends and run 😂😂😂😂😂#hugday pic.twitter.com/oQjmSzjSkg — jiیa🖤 (@jiyahoonyarrr_) February 8, 2022

Return of Potty Jokes

#hugday Hug day for singles gonna be like pic.twitter.com/eR2fCBHMBQ — AtharvA Pandit (@iatharvapandit) February 6, 2022

Sach Mein Nahi Hai

Tip of The Day

Kya Baat, Kya Baat, Kya Baat

Still a Better Love Story Than...

Who is celebrating #HugDay like this tag them 😭😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/vO2ZUsERfP — Kyu ?? (@Yehankyuhoon) February 11, 2022

Looks Like This Poster Is Next Viral Thing

And This Scene

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)