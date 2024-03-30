Madhya Pradesh’s Indore is known for its cleanliness across the country. However, the city presented a unique example for humanity on Saturday, March 30, 2024. During the Rang Panchami procession, a crowd of lakhs of people gave way to an ambulance promptly. The ambulance was given an immediate way and was easily taken out without any delay amid the crowd. The heartwarming video has surfaced online, and is currently doing rounds on social media. PM Narendra Modi Stops His Convoy to Give Way to Ambulance During Roadshow in Varanasi, Video Surfaces.

People in Rang Panchami Procession Give Way to Ambulance in Indore

WATCH -#Indore, which is number one in the country in cleanliness, presented a unique example of humanity today when, amidst the crowd of lakhs of people in the #RangPanchami procession, an ambulance was given an immediate way and was easily taken out without any delay.… pic.twitter.com/AKwVINXUYg — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 30, 2024

