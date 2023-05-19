Meta-owned photo sharing app Instagram is down for some users in India. According to Downdetector, the outage began post 12 pm. Reportedly, users are facing issues in accessing the feed while some are unable to log in to their account. The glitch is being faced mainly in India with the app force closing or users unable to log in. Many Instagram users took to microblogging platform Twitter to raise the issue. Instagram Down on Friday Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral! Netizens Rush to Twitter To Post About Instagram Outage.

Instagram Down

User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 12:26 PM IST. https://t.co/BtRLl4Dboa RT if you're also having problems #Instagramdown — Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) May 19, 2023

Instagram Not Opening

@instagram won't open. If Twitter goes down, the day just might end up being way more productive. 😂#instagramdown — Anuraag Singh Rawat (@ASR_here) May 19, 2023

Is Instagram Down in India

@instagram is down in India? The app can't be opened. It's force closing itself. — The K Tech (@thektech) May 19, 2023

