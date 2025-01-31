The Maha Kumbh Mela that takes place in India is one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. It attracts millions of devotees and tourists from around the world. This also makes the event a great opportunity for local sellers looking to sell their products. Now, a viral video on social media shows a man who followed his girlfriend’s advice of selling 'datun' (tooth sticks) at the event. He very adorably credits her for the idea and says that he has been earning around INR 9-10K every day and has made around INR 30-40K in the last five days, that too, without any capital. Watch the viral video below. 'Mahakumbh Ki Monalisa' Gets Makeover, Garland Seller-Turned-Viral Sensation For Dusky Skin Beauty Captured Getting Hair and Makeup Done in New Video (Watch).

Man Earns Thousands of Rupees at Maha Kumbh Mela

Man Follows Girlfriend's Advice, Earns in Thousands at Maha Kumbh Mela

