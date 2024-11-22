Beauty fans are left heartbroken after Irene Roozbayani’s tragic death hit the headlines. The UK influencer and make-up artist who worked with the likes of Charlotte Tilbury passed away following a battle with stage four bowel cancer. According to reports, the 41-year-old from South Shields, Tyne and Wear in England, was diagnosed with the disease back in April this year. By the time she was diagnosed, the disease had already spread throughout her body. Despite undergoing rounds of chemotherapy during her treatment, she continued to work. Tatyana Ozolina Aka MotoTanya Dies: Influencer Dubbed As ‘Russia’s Most Beautiful Biker’ Passes Away After Horrific Motorbike Crash in Turkey.

Influencer and Make-Up Artist Irene Roozbayani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irene. (@irene_roozbayani)

UK Influencer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irene. (@irene_roozbayani)

