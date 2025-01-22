IShowspeed is a popular American YouTuber and streamer. He is known for his entertaining live streams, engaging videos, and daring stunts. The YouTuber was born on January 21, 2005, and he turned 20 years old this year. IShowspeed is on a tour in Argentina, where he celebrated his 20th birthday. During his visit, he experienced both surprises as well as adulation from his ardent fans, and in one incident, fans sang him the Happy Birthday song. That’s not all. His girlfriend Vanessa Williams also paid him a surprise visit with a birthday cake during a live stream, elevating the celebratory mood and atmosphere. Watch the viral videos below. IShowSpeed Performs Backflip on ‘Hand of God’ Sculpture in Guatemala’s Hobbitenango, Video of Daring Stunt Goes Viral Online (Watch).

IShowSpeed’s Girlfriend Vanessa Williams Surprises Him

IShowSpeed’s girlfriend surprises him in Argentina with a cake to celebrate his birthday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t0YKoSCK7a — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 21, 2025

IShowSpeed’s Girlfriend Vanessa Gives Him Birthday Surprise

🚨| BREAKING: Speed's team surprised him with his girlfriend, Vanessa, in Argentina! 🤯🤯🇦🇷 El equipo de Speed lo sorprendió con su novia, Vanessa, en Argentina! 🤯🤯🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/5Yi7kRuP2J — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) January 21, 2025

Fans Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ for IShowSpeed

Speed thought he was being insulted by the Argentinians, but they were just wishing him a happy birthday 🤣❤️ Speed pensó que los argentinos lo estaban insultando, pero solo le estaban deseando un feliz cumpleaños 🤣❤️pic.twitter.com/7qAUgqJ2TJ — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) January 21, 2025

