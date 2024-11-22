IShowSpeed is a popular American YouTuber and streamer who is known for hilarious reels, entertaining live streams, and daring stunt performances. It is a well-known fact that he is a huge fan of legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and is often spotted at his matches around the globe. IShowSpeed is currently touring Australia. However, his tour has started off with a Messi prank. In a viral video doing the rounds on social media, a billboard truck featuring an image of IShowSpeed along with Lionel Messi—Cristiano’s rival—appears with the message ‘Messi is better than Ronaldo. A visibly upset and furious IShowSpeed can be seen approaching the driver to ask who put up the billboard, while his team can be heard asking him to relax. Watch the viral video below. IShowSpeed Claims He Can Beat Jake Paul in Boxing Match if He Takes Professional Training for 6 Months Straight (See Pics and Video).

IShowSpeed Messi Prank in Australia Tour

🚨| WATCH: Someone put an image of Speed and Messi on a BILLBOARD CAR in Australia 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oG9jQ9n7HE — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) November 21, 2024

