Over the weekend, the world watched a high-profile boxing match featuring boxing legend Mike Tyson and American YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul. Now, popular YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed has sparked a buzz online by claiming that he can beat jake Paul in a boxing match with six months of professional training. In a now viral video doing the round on social media, IShowSpeed is seen onstage at an event where he acknowledges Jake’s skills and impressive work but he mentions that with proper training he could definitely beat Jake at boxing and even knock him out. Watch the viral clip below. IShowSpeed Stuns Paris Olympics 2024 Bronze Medallist Fredrick 'Flips' Richard With Impressive 6-Foot Jump, Video Goes Viral.

IShowSpeed Claims He Can Beat Jake Paul in Boxing

iShowSpeed says he can beat Jake Paul in a boxing match if he had 6 straight months to professionally train for it 👀 pic.twitter.com/2Dzio1yzpy — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) November 17, 2024

IShowSpeed Says He Could Knock Out Boxer Jake Paul

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)