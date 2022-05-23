US fishermen Justin Jordan and Terrell Maguire recently caught a very rare jet-black river beast in southeast Texas, and its pictures have been perplexing the social media users. The melanistic gar was about 5-feet long and had a row of white scary teeth. The alligator gar is known to reach “enormous lengths”. While some online users called the beast “freaking scary,” others described it as a “creature from alien”. Rare 800 Kg Fish 'Chilshankar' Caught in West Bengal's Digha Coast is Manta Ray, an Endangered Species, Claim Netizens! (View Pics).

Jet-Black River Beast Caught!

