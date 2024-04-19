Recently, an Indian woman residing in the United States shared on LinkedIn about her unexpected layoff from electric vehicles manufacturer Tesla on LinkedIn. Former Tesla employee Sneha Karnik, a business process analyst, wrote a memo detailing her experience working there. She was one among the 10 per cent of Tesla workers laid off this week, based on her post. She referred to her abrupt shift in work status as "disheartening and distressing" and asked others to assist her in finding a new job. Karnik said that after beginning her career with Tesla as an intern, she worked her way up to the position of business process analyst in the tech giant. “Adding to the challenge is my status on an F1-OPT visa, which gives me just a 60-day window to secure new employment”, she added. Tesla Layoffs: Elon Musk-Run Tesla Announces To Cut Over 10% of Its Global Workforce.

Indian Woman in US Opens Up About Being Laid off by Elon Musk-Owned Tesla

