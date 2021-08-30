As we celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with great fervour and enthusiasm, Padma Shri winning sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a beautiful Bal Gopal sand art on this auspicious occasion at Puri Beach in Odisha. The artist sharing the art on his Twitter handle tweeted, On the occasion of #Janmastami, My SandArt with a message "Save Us from #Covid19", at Puri beach in Odisha. #KrishnaJanmashtami2021 #JaiShriKrishna.

Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art on Krishna Janmashtami.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)