A giant catfish was caught in Italy's Po River. The fish is considered a Guinness World Record catfish, measuring in at more than 9 feet long. The catfish is believed to be 1.5 inches longer than a previous record-breaking catch made in the same river by two German fishermen earlier this year. The fish was safely released back into the waters of the Po River after being measured and documented. It's Raining Fish! Catfish Seen on Mumbai's Juhu Airport Runway, Watch Bizarre Monsoon Video.

Watch the Video of the Catfish Here:

