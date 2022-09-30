While trekking in an Indonesian forest, a man stumbled upon a rare flower with a stinky odour. Popularly known as a 'corpse flower', the carnivorous bloom smells like a rotten fish to attract insects. The name of the world's largest flower is Rafflesia arnoldii which is species of flowering plant in the parasitic genus Rafflesia. The video of the bloom was shared online, which has made netizens shocked. Titan Arum Known As 'Corpse Flower' Blooms in Indonesian Farm, Smell of Rotten Flesh Attracts Visitors (Watch Video).

Watch How Corpse Flower Looks From Inside:

A man came across this rare flower while walking through an Indonesian forest. The rafflesia arnoldii is the largest flower in the world & only blooms for a couple of days. It is colloquially known as a corpse flower for the overpoweringly stinky odor it emits while mid-bloom. pic.twitter.com/LJmJDgfpqd — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 28, 2022

