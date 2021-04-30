Meet 'Long Boi' From UK's University of York!

"The tallest mallard duck to have ever lived (since records began) known as 'Long Boi.' He lives on the campus of the University of York, England. He stands just over 1m tall (3.5ft)." pic.twitter.com/YMQVRlfCb5 — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) April 29, 2021

The Duck Is So Famous That He Has His Own Instagram Account

Watch Video of Long Boi

More Pics of Long Boi!

