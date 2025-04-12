A shocking CCTV video has gone viral on X, showing a man urinating inside a lift, triggering widespread outrage. The clip shows the man entering the elevator after dropping off items on a floor. As soon as the doors close, he moves to a corner and urinates without hesitation. Just before reaching another floor, he attempts to push the urine toward the lift door gap using his foot, likely to hide the act. The footage, which clearly captures the entire incident, has sparked anger among netizens, many demanding strict punishment. Viewers have condemned the incident as disgusting and called it a shameful example of public indecency and disregard for basic hygiene. Delhi Horror: Man Caught on Camera Raping Stray Dog in Kailash Nagar, Beaten by Locals; Arrested After Confesses to Raping 6 Other Dogs (Disturbing Video).

Man Urinates in Lift

Bjp person using this lift as toilet How cruel mind he have This is the new india #modikaparivaar pic.twitter.com/QR7shcC8Hk — KAMAL🔦MAKKAL🔦NEEDHI🔦MAIAM (@KAMALA___KANNAN) April 12, 2025

