Moderate to heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai on Thursday and Friday giving much needed relief to Mumbaikars from the scorching heat. However, Mumbaikars welcomed this unseasonal rainfall with a memefest on Twitter. Turning this unseasonal event into a series of humorous memes, and causing the hashtag #MumbaiRains to trend online, netizens flooded the micro-blogging site with their funny jokes. Mumbai Weather Forecast for March 17, 2023: Light Rains, Thunderstorms Likely To Continue.
Unseasonal Rains in Mumbai
people of Mumbai watching it rain in city in june, august, november and now march!! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/LZyLFW202I
— Pramod (@khulamanus) March 16, 2023
Can’t Trust Mumbai Ki Baarish and Girlfriend ki Sifarish
Mumbai Ki Baarish Aur Girlfriend Ki Sifaarish !!
Kabhi bhi aa sakti Hain...#mumbairain #MumbaiRains
— Neil Sony (@whoneilsony) March 16, 2023
Virus Chala Gaya Hai
Today #mumbaikars be like :
Lgta hai #virus chala gya hai #cloud mai isiliye #malicious activities ho rhi hai 😂😂#Weather #Weathercloud #rain #MumbaiRains
— Lakhan Khanchandani (@lakhan6565) March 16, 2023
Mumbai Rains
When it rains in March
Mumbaikars be like
Ye kya Hua, Kaise Hua
Kab Hua 🌧️#MumbaiRains #MumbaiCity #Rains
— Saregama (@saregamaglobal) March 16, 2023
Garmi me Thandi Ka Ehsas
#MumbaiRains 🤣😂
Kare to kare kya, Bole to bole kya?
Garmi me thandi ka ehsaas pic.twitter.com/Zpx7mafkO3
— ☿⊙❡€ⓢ♄ (Yoo Yoo) 👍😎 (@asliyooyoo) March 16, 2023
