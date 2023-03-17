Moderate to heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai on Thursday and Friday giving much needed relief to Mumbaikars from the scorching heat. However, Mumbaikars welcomed this unseasonal rainfall with a memefest on Twitter. Turning this unseasonal event into a series of humorous memes, and causing the hashtag #MumbaiRains to trend online, netizens flooded the micro-blogging site with their funny jokes. Mumbai Weather Forecast for March 17, 2023: Light Rains, Thunderstorms Likely To Continue.

Unseasonal Rains in Mumbai

people of Mumbai watching it rain in city in june, august, november and now march!! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/LZyLFW202I — Pramod (@khulamanus) March 16, 2023

Can’t Trust Mumbai Ki Baarish and Girlfriend ki Sifarish

Mumbai Ki Baarish Aur Girlfriend Ki Sifaarish !! Kabhi bhi aa sakti Hain...#mumbairain #MumbaiRains — Neil Sony (@whoneilsony) March 16, 2023

Virus Chala Gaya Hai

Mumbai Rains

When it rains in March Mumbaikars be like Ye kya Hua, Kaise Hua Kab Hua 🌧️#MumbaiRains #MumbaiCity #Rains — Saregama (@saregamaglobal) March 16, 2023

Garmi me Thandi Ka Ehsas

#MumbaiRains 🤣😂 Kare to kare kya, Bole to bole kya? Garmi me thandi ka ehsaas pic.twitter.com/Zpx7mafkO3 — ☿⊙❡€ⓢ♄ (Yoo Yoo) 👍😎 (@asliyooyoo) March 16, 2023

