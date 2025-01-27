A viral video of an alligator stuck in a frozen South Carolina pond outside of Hilton Head is going viral online. In the video, we see the alligator stuck in the pond with just its head visible above the icy waterline of the pond. The pond froze due to a rare southern snowstorm. While this may seem worrisome, according to experts, this behaviour is considered to be completely normal and is a survival strategy. According to experts, alligators enter a state of hibernation, which is known as brumation, when there is a significant drop in temperatures. Their metabolism slows down and they become lethargic, but this allows them to conserve energy when there is a shortage of food. When there is a hard freeze, they often breathe by sticking their snouts above the water, and the rest of their body becomes immobilised in the icy depths. Watch the video below. Pushed Back to Safety! Man Rescues Deer Stuck on Frozen Lake in Wisconsin By Pushing It To The Shore, Viral Video of His Kindness is Winning Hearts Online.

Alligator Spotted in Frozen South Carolina Pond

